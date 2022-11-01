Andhra Pradesh

Infra projects of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited to undergo judicial preview

The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has decided to subject several infrastructure projects to judicial preview to ensure transparency and public participation.

As part of the Central government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the Discom has undertaken segregation of feeders and development of basic infrastructure to ensure 24x7 three-phase quality power supply to industries in rural areas and bifurcation of 33KV over-loaded feeders in the company’s limits.

Discom Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosha Rao on November 1 said that the works on strengthening the power distribution system and reduction of distribution losses through separation of agricultural feeders in Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nellore districts had been submitted to the judicial commission.

Consumers can send their suggestions and objections to www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in by November 9 to the email judge-jpp@ap.gov.in or apjudicialpreview@gmail.com.


