Infra boost for IT, industries in State

In its board meeting held on Monday, the A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has resolved to create 30 lakh square feet of space for IT and other industries with world class plug-and-play infrastructure to foster industrial growth in the State.

The meeting was chaired by APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja and attended by Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Rajat Bhargava and other officials.

The APIIC board approved the construction of flat sheds and multi-storied factory sheds with power, water, STP etc. at Hindupur (Anantapur), Atchutapuram (Visakhapatnam), Naidupeta (Nellore), Orvakal (Kurnool) and the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster-II at Tirupati to enable MSMEs to commence their operations.

According to an official release, the APIIC further decided to develop a multi-product SEZ at Madakasira in Anantapur district for automobile sector and transform Donakonda in Prakasam district as a defence hub.