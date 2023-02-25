Infosys likely to start operations in Visakhapatnam either in May or June

February 25, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Infosys will start operations in Visakhapatnam in a few months, according to Suresh Narra, Delivery Head of the company here.

Addressing the gathering at the CII Visakhapatnam Zone annual meeting and public session on ‘Advantage Visakhapatnam, the Growth Engine of Andhra Pradesh’, here on Saturday, Mr. Suresh said, “Infosys will start operations in Visakhapatnam either from May-end or mid-June.”

The meeting was headed by CII Andhra Pradesh Chairman Neeraj Sarda.

Industry sources said that Infoys had already started inviting interested candidates working in Enterprise Application, Software Development, IT-enabled Services for its campus in Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, speaking to reporters at the YSRCP office here, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said, “Infosys is interested to start operations at the earliest by using the existing infrastructure. After starting the operations, they can talk to the government about expansion of the organisation.”

The company was supposed to start operations in October 2022, but it was delayed as the location of its office was yet to be finalised. Finally, the company confirmed that the Visakhapatnam branch office will be set up in the IT SEZ at Rushikonda.