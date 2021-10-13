Information Commission urged to publish annual reports

VIJAYAWADA

October 12 is RTI Day

The Right to Information (RTI) Act came into force on October 12 in 2005, but it is yet to be implemented in letter and spirit, lament activists who have been championing the cause to empower the citizens, promote transparency and accountability in the working of the governments, contain corruption and make democracy work for the people in real sense.

The Act, which is seen as an effective tool for the citizens, was introduced 16 years ago, but for the residual Andhra Pradesh State, the Information Commission is in its nascent state.

In the composite Andhra Pradesh, the Information Commission used to write letters to the District Collectors asking them to organise Information Commission Week, week-long activities involving the RTI applicants and officials concerned. “The annual reports were read out and the applicants and the officials would share their problems and measures to sort them out. But no such thing happens now,” says Chakradhar Buddha, State co-convener of the Andhra Pradesh chapter of United Forum for RTI Campaign.

Pointing to the fact that it was almost four years since the Commission was set up, he says leave alone organising such events, the Commission had not released even a single annual report.