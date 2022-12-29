Inform police before campaigning in sensitive areas, DGP tells political parties

December 29, 2022 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that the political parties should make responsible decisions while conducting campaigns in politically sensitive areas.

At the annual press conference at Mangalagiri, on Wednesday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that political parties can inform the police when they plan to hold campaigns in areas where law and order could be disturbed due to political rivalries.

The police will provide the necessary security and ensure the smooth conduct of their campaigns if the information is given beforehand, he said.