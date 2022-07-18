Andhra Pradesh: Inflows recede at Dowleswaram, but still above third warning level

Many affected people prefer to stay back in island villages for fear of losing belongings

People taking shelter under rooftop tents in a marooned house on a flooded island in the Godavari in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The inflow of the Godavari floodwater started receding at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh by Monday morning. However, the present inflow is beyond the third warning level, paralysing normal life in all the islands of the Godavari downstream of the barrage. The highest inflow of above 25 lakh cusecs was reported on Sunday evening and later started falling down to 23 lakh cusecs by morning.

A further fall in inflows is expected and enables the relief teams to speed up the relief operations.

Meanwhile, the people affected in the islands are still reluctant to leave their habitations, reportedly due to the fear of losing their valuables and other belongings. They have been staying on rooftops.

The NDRF, SDRF and local groups have been supplying food to the affected people in Konaseema district.

The banana plantations spread over thousands of acres are still under the floodwater.

Breaches

Breaches to the bunds of the canals and branches of the river have been reported in many places, from where the floodwater is entering the nearby habitations along the stretch of the P.Gannavaram aqueduct and Bodasakkurru.

Scores of people have erected their temporary tents on the river bund, where they have also accommodated their cattle.