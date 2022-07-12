Inflows at Prakasam Barrage cross 40,000 cusecs
Prakasam Barrage continues to receive heavy inflow as the Krishna River was in spate due to continuous inflows from projects upstream and rainfall in the catchment areas.
On Tuesday, the inflows increased up to 40,000 cusecs and the same amount of water has been discharged at the Barrage while 60 gates were lifted.
As of 3 p.m., the Barrage was receiving 41,185 cusecs of flood and 36,600 cusecs was released into the sea and 4,585 cusecs was released into the canals.
