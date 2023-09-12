Infighting on for party leadership in Telugu Desam Party: Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao

September 12, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were fighting to take up the party mantle. “TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and others were vying with each other to step into the shoes of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently lodged under 14-day judicial remand in Rajahmundry Central Prison,” the YSRCP said.

Addressing a press conference at party office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on September 12, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said that unrest was simmering in the TDP and interval strife over the party leadership was at its peak following the arrest of Mr. Naidu. “Mr. Ramakrishnudu, Mr. Balakrishna, son of TDP founder president N. T. Rama Rao and others were making efforts and lobbying was on.”

“It was solely due to the fact that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has no leadership qualities and cannot lead the party. Notwithstanding, the change in the guard, if any, in the TDP, it was sure that the Telugu Desam Party would face drubbing in the 2024 elections.”

“Mr. Lokesh was trying to be innocent saying that he was not aware what the power meant. He could not win as MLA but became a Minister from backdoor. Mr. Lokesh was also accused in the Skill Development scam, and would have to serve punishment.”

“On the other hand, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan was toiling day and night for the victory of Mr. Naidu.”

On being asked, the Minster said, “if Mr. Balakrishna had brains, he would have taken up the mantle from his father. But he chose to support Mr. Naidu, who orchestrated a coup against his father.”

“Irony is that Mr. Lokesh was desperately seeking help from Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who has no control over his own party. What else can the JSP leader do,” he asked.

“The people did not respond to the arrest of Mr. Naidu and subsequent developments as they understood that the former Chief Minister looted the State at his will,” he added.