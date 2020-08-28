Infection count touches a new high in Nellore, Prakasam

The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in the south coastal Andhra region with 17 more patients -- 11 in SPSR Nellore district and six in Prakasam district -- losing the battle against the virus in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning.
The number of fresh cases reached a record high as 2,254 persons -- 1,234 in SPSR Nellore district and 1,020 in Prakasam district contracted the disease during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health Department.
With this, the number of confirmed cases shot up to 46,704, including 26,893 in SPSR Nellore district.
The health authorities had a tough time in treating the patients as the fresh cases overshot the number of discharges in both districts.
The combined death toll in the two districts increased to 507 with 249 patients in SPSR Nellore district and 258 in Prakasam district succumbing to the dreaded disease so far. As many as 57 patients died in a week in Prakasam district, where 63 patients were being treated in intensive care unit.
Active cases
As many as 1,629 patients, including 1,230 in SPSR Nellore district, were discharged from hospitals during the period. With this, the number of active cases stood at 14,699 in the two districts, including 8,380 in Prakasam district. Over 6,000 patients were treated from their homes, while another 1,000 patients were put in COVID-19 Care Centres.
