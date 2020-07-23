Infection count in E. Godavari goes up by 5,565 in a week

East Godavari district has reported a whopping 5,565 coronavirus cases within a week, with the highest ever single-day spike of 1,391 cases by Thursday morning.
The virus has spread to 76 locations, even as Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada cities remaining the hotspots in the district.
“The highest single-day spike of 351 COVID cases have been reported in Rajamahendravaram alone, while 264 people have been tested positive in Kakinada city during the last 24 hours,” said the health bulletin issued by the authorities on Thursday morning.
Toll mounts to 96
With the new cases, the tally has gone up to 10,038 and the total number of deaths has been put at 96.
With the sharp rise in the infection count, the district administration is strengthening the health infrastructure. As part of the move, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inaugurated a 2,000-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) at Bodasakurru in Amalapuram revenue division on Thursday.
The APTIDCO buildings have also been converted into COVID Care Centre to cater to the needs of the patients.
“At least 5,000 beds at two COVID Care Centres have been allocated to the patients in the district. In the first stage, the patients are being admitted to the CCC,” a statement quoted the Collector as saying.
Action against discrimination
Mr. Muralidhar Reddy has warned of stringent actions against those who discriminate the government staff on COVID duty in any form, including not allowing them to enter their own houses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath