Infection count in E. Godavari goes up by 5,565 in a week

East Godavari district has reported a whopping 5,565 coronavirus cases within a week, with the highest ever single-day spike of 1,391 cases by Thursday morning.

The virus has spread to 76 locations, even as Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada cities remaining the hotspots in the district.

“The highest single-day spike of 351 COVID cases have been reported in Rajamahendravaram alone, while 264 people have been tested positive in Kakinada city during the last 24 hours,” said the health bulletin issued by the authorities on Thursday morning.

Toll mounts to 96

With the new cases, the tally has gone up to 10,038 and the total number of deaths has been put at 96.

With the sharp rise in the infection count, the district administration is strengthening the health infrastructure. As part of the move, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inaugurated a 2,000-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) at Bodasakurru in Amalapuram revenue division on Thursday.

The APTIDCO buildings have also been converted into COVID Care Centre to cater to the needs of the patients.

“At least 5,000 beds at two COVID Care Centres have been allocated to the patients in the district. In the first stage, the patients are being admitted to the CCC,” a statement quoted the Collector as saying.

Action against discrimination

Mr. Muralidhar Reddy has warned of stringent actions against those who discriminate the government staff on COVID duty in any form, including not allowing them to enter their own houses.