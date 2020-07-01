Infection cases unabated in Prakasam, Nellore

01 July 2020 23:26 IST

Relaxations announced during Unlock 2.0 withdrawn in Ongole

There was no let-up in the incidence of COVID_19 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as 107 persons — 69 in SPSR Nellore district and 38 in Prakasam district — tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

Ongole registered 14 fresh cases followed by Markapur town with 13 cases and Kandukur three. With this, the total number of active cases rose to 176 in the district, where scores of persons got infected every day after Unlock 2.0 came into vogue. The disease spread to far-flung places in the district like Inkollu, Rajupalem, Pamuru, Singarayakonda etc.,

Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar, who reviewed the health situation, attributed the increase in new cases to persons from other States returning to their native places in the district after the restrictions imposed during Lockdown were relaxed, necessitating enforcing of lockdown strictly.

Police enforced stringent lockdown in Ongole city as people in several colonies got infected. All relaxations announced during Unlock 2.0 were withdrawn and motorists moving out of their homes unnecessarily were fined.

In SPSR Nellore district the total number of confirmed cases went up to 819 with 69 persons testing positive for the disease. The number of active cases stood at 326 after discharge of 482 cured persons so far on recovery. Primary contacts of infected persons numbering 233 were quarantined.

On the occasion of the National Doctors’ Day, District Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu lauded the relentless services rendered by the doctors while treating patients even risking their lives during the tough times of COVID-19 pandemic to arrest the spread of the disease.