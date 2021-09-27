Infant kidnapped from hospital rescued within 20 hours in A.P.

Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal handing over the baby girl to her parents, in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

MACHILIPATNAM

27 September 2021 00:37 IST

Parents elated as they get back the baby on Daughters’ Day

The International Daughters’ Day on Sunday could not have been happier for Songa Sindhuja and her husband Yesobu, as the Krishna District Police rescued their five-day-old daughter who was kidnapped from the maternity ward of the Machilipatnam Government Hospital on Saturday within 20 hours.

The police arrested a woman, identified as Mandapati Mary, in connection with the case.

The joy of the parents knew no bounds when Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal handed over the baby to them at the District Police Officer here on Sunday. The SP offered them sweets on the occasion as Ms. Sindhuja broke into tears.

The SP said 12 teams were formed for searching the baby. “Investigation revealed that Mary went to hospital on the pretext of medical check-up. She befriended Ms. Sindhuja, claiming that she was a distant relative. Mary abducted the baby when Ms. Sindhuja went out of the maternity ward. The accused has been booked under Section 363 of the IPC (kidnap) and she is being questioned,” the SP said.

Mahila police officer P. Sirisha and ward volunteer Y. Sirisha noticed the updates by the Chilakalapudi police on the kidnap case on a social media platform. They found Mary with the infant at Tummidi village in Bantumilli mandal and alerted the police at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, said Machilipatnam DSP SK. Masum Basha.

A team led by Central Crime Station (CCS) DSP) Murali and Chilakalapudi CI R. Anka Babu rescued the baby and took the accused into custody.

“The motive for the kidnap could not be ascertained immediately. Mary, mother of two children, told the police that her third pregnancy got terminated a few days ago, and she came to hospital for treatment,” said Avanigadda DSP Md. Mahaboob Basha, who monitored the investigation.

The baby was handed over to Ms. Sindhuja after a medical check-up. The infant’s health condition is good, said police medical officer M. Jayasri.

Ms. Sindhuja thanked the police for tracing her daughter.

“Today is a memorable day for me as my daughter was reunited with us on the International Daughters’ Day. We are indebted to the police and Kruthivennu Sachivalayam staff who have put in a lot of efforts to trace my daughter,” Ms. Sindhuja told The Hindu.

The SP felicitated mahila police officer P. Sirisha and ward volunteer Y. Sirisha.

“We are glad after seeing a smile on the mother’s face when we handed over her daughter,” said Special Branch DSP Dharmendra, who was the part of the investigation team.