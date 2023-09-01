Infant goes missing in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district

September 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Prakasam police have launched a search for a 16-month-old baby boy who went missing from Chintalapalem SC colony near Chandrasekharapuram.

The baby was asleep near his grandmother till late on Thursday but was found missing on Friday morning. Following a complaint from the baby’s father M. Samuel, four teams were formed to trace the baby in the mandals of Chandrasekharapuram, H.M. Padu, Veligandla and Pamur under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) S.V. Sridhar Rao.

Fingerprint experts and dog squad were pressed into action to crack the case. ‘’We are probing the case from all angles. No one has made a demand for ransom...,’‘ the ASP said after a preliminary probe.

