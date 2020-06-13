Infant goes home a hero after beating COVID-19

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 June 2020 23:46 IST

Doctors are baffled as none from his family have tested positive

A four-month-old infant undergoing treatment for coronavirus has won the hearts of hospital staff after making a full recovery within three weeks of testing positive, at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

“The infant, from Rampa Chodavaram in East Godavari district, tested positive for coronavirus 19 days ago and was brought to VIMS from Kakinada in a critical condition. However, he displayed immense grit as he beat the virus into submission and tested negative on Friday, after which he was discharged from hospital,” said VIMS Director Satya Varaprasad.

Doctors puzzled

Doctors are baffled as to how the infant contracted the virus, as none of his family members have tested positive.

“The baby was in a critical condition and was on a ventilator in Kakinada when he was referred to VIMS. Hailing from the Agency area of East Godavari district, the baby was put on high oxygen flow for four to five days, after which he began responding to treatment,” said Dr. Varaprasad.

“Taking it up as a challenge, the doctors and nurses put their best foot forward to treat the baby, and it is a commendable effort on their part,” Andhra Medical College principal Dr. P.V. Sudhakar said.

“It was a relief for the entire district administration and for the staff at VIMS to see the smile back on the baby’s face. Most importantly, it was a motivational story for all the frontline workforce,” said District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

“After the initial four to five days, which was the critical phase, the baby was put on symptomatic treatment, but the dosage had to be closely monitored by the paediatricians,” said the Director of VIMS.

“While the baby was breastfed by his mother, we had to make sure that the mother was not infected by coronavirus in the process,” he said.

“Now, he is hale and hearty and has been discharged after he tested negative for coronavirus twice,” said Dr. Varaprasad.