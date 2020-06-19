Andhra Pradesh

Infant found dead in open well

A 15-day-old baby girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in an open well at China Kondepudi village under Seetanagaram police limits in East Godavari district on Friday.

The body was found during a search for her by the police and the villagers. The parents of the baby, Kalla Suresh and Kalla Sujana, woke up to find that their baby was missing while she was sleeping along with her mother in their house. The couple ekes out a livelihood as farm labourers.

Rajamahendravaram DSP (North) P. Satyanarayana Rao said the police did not find any clue on how the baby was taken away from her mother and thrown into the open well on the village outskirts. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

