Infant deaths: Minister to visit Anantapur GGH

The Anantapur Government General Hospital, which recorded 168 infant deaths in the past five months, will be the subject of an intense scrutiny by Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Saturday.

Mr. Srinivas also holds the portfolios of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and District Collector S. Satyanarayana had conducted a detailed review of the functioning of the hospital and sought a report on the high number of infant deaths and ordered an immediate probe into the causes.

Hospital’s version

Hospital Superintendent A. Jagannath had informed Mr. Venkatarami Reddy and Mr. Satyanarayana that a majority of the cases that come to the hospital are usually in a critical condition, or from private nursing homes and hospitals or from the peripheral hospitals, as this was the higher referral hospital. The MLA first visited the Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) in an attempt to understand the problems at the unit where four infants died on a single day last week.

The MLA and the Collector observed that a lack of coordination and cooperation among the employees and medical staff at the GGH was leading to a deterioration of medical services.

Mr. Srinivas, on his first visit to the district in his capacity of Deputy CM, is reportedly going to limit his focus only on reviewing the functioning of the Anantapur GGH and Dharmavaram Hospital.

The hospital superintendent and the Resident Medical Officer meanwhile are gearing up for the meeting with the Deputy CM.

The MLA had asked District Medical and Health Officer K.N.V.S. Anil Kumar to keep an eye on the births and deaths at private hospitals and report to the government on the measures to be taken to curb the number of infant mortalities.