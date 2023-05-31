Infant boy found abandoned near Giddalur MRO office

May 31, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ONGOLE

In a heartwrenching incident, an infant boy was found abandoned in a gunny bag at the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in Giddalur town of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

On receiving information from Mandal Revenue Officer Vijayakumari, Giddalur Sub-Inspector B. Brahma Naidu and his team rescued the infant.

The police admitted the infant to the government hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors administered saline to the baby to treat dehydration, and he is safe, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.