Infant boy found abandoned near Giddalur MRO office

In a heartwrenching incident, an infant boy was found abandoned in a gunny bag at the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in Giddalur town of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
On receiving information from Mandal Revenue Officer Vijayakumari, Giddalur Sub-Inspector B. Brahma Naidu and his team rescued the infant.
The police admitted the infant to the government hospital.
The doctors administered saline to the baby to treat dehydration, and he is safe, said the police.
