Infant abandoned in bushes near Vijayawada, rescued and shifted to Sishu Gruha

December 27, 2022 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A female baby was abandoned in the roadside bushes, near Ibrahimpatnam, on Vijayawada outskirts, in NTR District. The petty vendor rescued the baby and alerted the officials.

According to Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials, the baby was thrown into bushes. A bangle seller, who noticed the incident, alerted the Anganwadi and the Village Sachivalayam staff.

“The baby was rescued and shifted to the Sishu Gruha, after medical check up,” said WD&CW NTR District Project Director G. Uma Devi on Tuesday.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) G. Rama said the health condition of the baby was good and was going fine. Staff of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) were monitoring the health condition of the infant. A case has been filed with the Ibrahimpatnam police on abandoning of the infant, Ms. Rama said.

