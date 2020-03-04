Industry stakeholders told to be ‘tech-ready’

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region Chairman Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu has stressed the need for the stakeholders to understand the role of technology in enhancing competitiveness in the industry.

At the special session titled ‘Focusing on next wave of growth’ organised by the CII coinciding with its annual meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Jayavarthanavelu, who is Chairman and Managing Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, highlighted the importance of the fourth industrial revolution in ushering in growth.

“Industry 4.0 can create more opportunities when there are suitable skills,” he said, while advocating the need to bridge the gap between industry and academia to enhance employment opportunities. He also pointed out the importance of understanding the role of technology in enhancing the industry’s competitiveness.

While stressing on accelerated growth, Amara Raja group Chairman Ramachandra N. Galla cited inclusive development to benefit society. He also called for steps to train youth in required skills for better employment.

New office-bearers

Meanwhile, Dasari Ramakrishna, Managing Director of Efftronics Systems, was elected as chairman of the CII Andhra Pradesh State council for the year 2020-21. The founding CEO of Efftronics was not only instrumental in positioning Effrtonics as a smart solutions company, but also in architecting one of India’s largest IoT networks built for the Indian Railways, where more than six millions things were connected across 9000 locations to reduce accidents and improve punctuality.

Similarly, Datla Tirupathi Raju, Executive Chairman of Vijaynagar group of industries, was elected the Vice-Chairman. Trained in Biodynamic agriculture, Mr. Raju started his career with trading of chemicals, established poultry and steel re-rolling mills to establish the Vijaynagar group.

CII Immediate Past Chairman Galla Vijay Naidu and IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana spoke.