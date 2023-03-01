Industry captains see a conducive atmosphere, expect government to subsidise land, water and power in Andhra Pradesh

March 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The YSR Congress Party government took over the reins of Andhra Pradesh in May 2019. Even before Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team could settle down, the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was not foreseen, and the economy of the State plummeted. The pandemic had hit every sector and investment was hard to come.

With the pandemic easing, things are looking bright, and to make the best of it, the Chief Minister has decided to hold the first Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

The Chief Minister kickstarted the initiative by holding a roadshow in Delhi, and thereafter a number of roadshows were held by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

A high-level team had met a number of industry bigwigs such as Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and a few others, and many will be participating in the summit.

It appears the government has set a realistic target to achieve. The Chief Minister expects an investment of about ₹2 lakh crore, and if it is around ₹3 lakh crore, he says he will be a happy man.

NTPC investment

The ₹2 lakh-crore target is apart from the ₹1 lakh crore investment in phases by the NTPC for the green hydrogen hub. “We already have the commitment from the NTPC and the land is allotted, but the investment will be in phases and it is going to be a hydrogen energy hub,” said Mr. Amarnath.

Apart from the 14 focus areas such as aerospace and Defence, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and healthcare, education and skilling, automobile and electric vehicle, MSME, textile, and tourism and hospitality, special emphasis is on green energy and port-led projects.

The State is targeting good investments in various green energies such as pump storage projects, wind and solar. The Adani group has already committed itself to invest ₹60,000 crore in about six years, and has pumped in about ₹15,000 crore to ₹18,000 crore.

Coming to port-led development, the State will be trying to woo investers on ports and projects and industries that are dependent on ports, such as steel plant and aqua exports.

“We have the second largest coastline of about 974-km, and it is entirely usable, unlike in Gujarat, and that is why we have planned six new ports, of which four will be government-run and two will be developed in the private sector. Already, the first berth at Ramayapatnam is being developed and the first vessel will berth at the port in the month of December,” said Mr. Amarnath.

This apart, the State is also developing nine fishing harbours along the coast to boost the aqua and shrimp exports.

Seafood exports

Andhra Pradesh stood top in the country in seafood exports by shipping 3.24 lakh tonnes of shrimp, fish and other items during the 2021-22 financial year. The total seafood exports from India was about 13,69,264 tonnes.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh had topped the chart under Ease-of-doing-Business (EoDB) for the last three consecutive years, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at the roadshow in Delhi, had stated that the State took up aquaculture in around 2.12 lakh hectares, with approximately 1.38 lakh farmers participating in the activity.

As many as 111 cold storages store 2.27 tonnes of aqua products in the State. The government provides subsidised power to aqua farmers cultivating in less than 10 acres falling under aqua zones, with about 26,000 power connections currently receiving the benefit.

The industry captains in Visakhapatnam are a happy lot that the investors’ summit has come back after a gap of five years, and they say that the government is in a proactive mode and atmosphere is conducive for investments.

Speaking to The Hindu on the industry’s expectation, P. Krishna Prasad, State President of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industries Federation, said, “The Chief Minister has already announced the single window clearance for EoDB, and now it has to be replicated in letter and spirit.”

“Since land is the most crucial element in the setting up of an industry, we will request the Chief Minister to subsidise its prices,” he said.

“The growth trajectory of the State is good and it is the right time to invest if the State comes forward with subsidised rates for land, water and power,” he added.

“The luring point for industrialists who intend to set up shop in Andhra Pradesh will be how fast the clearances will be given and how fast they can come to the commercial production stage from day one,” said CII (AP) Chairman Neeraj Sarda.

He also said incentives would play a crucial factor and for those who had already set up industries in the State, or who intended to expand it, de-bottlenecking, especially on the infrastructure side, was necessary, he added.