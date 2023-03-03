Industry captains see a business-friendly environment in Andhra Pradesh

March 03, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Industry captains who participated in the two-day Global Investors’ Summit that began here at Andhra University Engineering College grounds on February 3 (Friday) expressed happiness over the existing ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh and evinced interest in investing in the State.

Leading the way was Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Digital network

Speaking at the inaugural meet, Mr. Mukesh Ambani said, “We are creating the largest and the best digital network footprint in the State by investing over ₹40,000 crore. Our 4G network would cover 98% of Andhra Pradesh’s population, including those who live in the remotest corner of the State. The rollout of Jio’s ‘True 5G’ would be completed before the end of 2023 throughout India, including in Andhra Pradesh.”

Mr. Ambani also went on to say that the Reliance Group would be investing in a 10 GW renewable solar energy project in the State.

Pointing out that his group had already invested heavily in the KG Basin gas project, from which they were generating about 30% of the total gas produced in India, Mr. Mukesh Ambani said, “We have also invested in Reliance Retail, which covers about 1.25 lakh kirana stores in about 6,000 villages and provides direct employment to about 20,000 people.”

In his address, Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, said his group was working on setting up a 3 million tonne steel plant near Krishnapatnam by investing over ₹10,000 crore. “Over 10,000 people will be getting employment here either directly or indirectly, and today we are also going to signing an MoU for the same.”

He also spoke about his “positive experience” of working in Andhra Pradesh for the past many years.

“We see it as a potential industrial hub in the future. Andhra Pradesh is renowned for its excellent infrastructure, large manufacturing base, talented youth, and a very business- friendly environment,” Mr. Naveen Jindal said.

Addressing the delegates, Hari Mohan Bangur, Managing Director, Shree Cement, said they were looking to invest another ₹5,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. “The new investment will provide direct or indirect employment to 5,000 people, which helps in contributing ₹1,000 crore to the State exchequer annually,” he said.

Adani projects

Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), said, “Currently, the Adani Group operates two largest private ports in Andhra Pradesh - Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram, with a total capacity of 100 million tonnes per annum. In the next five years, not only do we aim to double this capacity but also transform these ports into Industrial Port cities. By developing industrial clusters at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram and attracting industries, we will be able to reduce the logistics costs drastically, thus making these industries far more competitive globally.”

Mr. Karan Adani also said that an MoU was signed the previous year with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, and the group was committed to developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects over the next few years across five districts - Anantapur, Kadappa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. “We will also invest in cement manufacturing units and Data Centres,” he added.

In his speech, G.M. Rao, Chairman of GMR Group, said the Bhogapuram airport, which was being constructed by his group, would be a game changer.

“It will have state-of-the-art cargo facilities catering to all sectors, including pharmaceutical, fishery and other perishable cargoes. We are also planning an ‘Aero city’ that will act as a catalyst for growth. The airport will provide about 1 lakh jobs, both direct and indirect, and contribute significantly to the GSDP,” he said.

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, founder-Chairman of Cyient, urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to improve the quality of technical education and encourage job creation through entrepreneurship.

Krishna M Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, spoke about setting up intermediaries in the pharmaceutical sector.