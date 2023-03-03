Industry captains play ‘sons of the soil’ chord, vow to replicate Hyderabad model in A.P.

March 03, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Industry leaders who made it big in different sectors played ‘sons of the soil’ chord and promised to replicate the Hyderabad model to develop bifurcated Andhra Pradesh.

GMR Group Chairman G.M. Rao, while speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Investors Summit here, said that he intended to contribute to the transformation of the State like he did in Hyderabad through GMR Airport and other related development.

He hails from Rajam town in Srikakulam district, neighbouring Visakhapatnam.

“As a son of the soil, I feel privileged to be developing the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam in my home State with due humility. We are investing over ₹5,000 crore in phase one. Going forward, we’ll be developing aerotropolis, aerospace zones, industrial, healthcare and other zones to make the State the most preferred investment destination,” Mr. G.M. Rao said. He also vouched for the investment opportunities, port, airport and other infrastructure across the State and requested industry fraternity to invest in the State.

Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of Indian healthcare major Apollo Hospitals, hailed the model of the Aarogyasri health scheme started by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and groomed by the present CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Claiming her status as a daughter of the son of the soil (Apollo Chairman Dr. C. Prathap Reddy), she said Arogyasri exposed A.P. to the world for good. “The free healthcare model is replicated in some of the African countries and customised for their requirements. The scheme has put us on world map. Our tie-up with A.P. healthcare will be enhanced substantially,” she added.

Apollo is already running a few hospitals in Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in A.P. and it has set aside ₹500 crore for further expansion shortly, as per sources.

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, the founder Chairman of IT firm Cyient, reminisced about the humble beginning of his IT facility in Kakinada 17 years ago. “I started my second project in Visakhapatnam. Going by the pace, I assure the CM that we grow our business with double digit.” He lauded the efforts of the A.P. government, especially the ₹1.12 lakh crore investment in education, and said the State had a high potential to become the hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.