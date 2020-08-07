Industry asked to list its skill development requirements

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy during his visit to Sri City in Chittoor district on Friday.

TIRUPATI

07 August 2020 23:27 IST

Govt. ready to provide infrastructure support: Buggana

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has asked the industry to come up with its skill development requirements to enable the government to act upon it.

Interacting with industry representatives at Sri City in Chittoor district on Friday to gather inputs for the proposed skill university, the Minister spoke on the importance of skilling in making manpower a valuable resource.

It was in this context that he wanted the captains of industry, especially from the units that had set base in Sri City, to provide their requirements, which would be acted upon with due seriousness by the government.

“The industry knows what it needs better. Hence, we want you to prepare a note on your requirements. The government will provide the infrastructure and extend necessary support,” Mr. Rajendranath said.

The Minister also spoke on the need to incorporate skill development in the curriculum from the high school to postgraduate level so that it becomes ingrained in every student.

“We have ITIs and polytechnics that churn out welders, fitters and electricians. There is a lot of demand for these courses that offer bulk employment too. We have to prepare the students for this sector,” he explained.

Satyavedu MLA K. Adimoolam, Principal Secretary S.S. Rawat, APSSDC Managing Director Arja Srikanth, and Collector Bharat N. Gupta took part.