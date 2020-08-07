Industry asked to list its skill development requirements

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has asked the industry to come up with its skill development requirements to enable the government to act upon it.
Interacting with industry representatives at Sri City in Chittoor district on Friday to gather inputs for the proposed skill university, the Minister spoke on the importance of skilling in making manpower a valuable resource.
It was in this context that he wanted the captains of industry, especially from the units that had set base in Sri City, to provide their requirements, which would be acted upon with due seriousness by the government.
“The industry knows what it needs better. Hence, we want you to prepare a note on your requirements. The government will provide the infrastructure and extend necessary support,” Mr. Rajendranath said.
The Minister also spoke on the need to incorporate skill development in the curriculum from the high school to postgraduate level so that it becomes ingrained in every student.
“We have ITIs and polytechnics that churn out welders, fitters and electricians. There is a lot of demand for these courses that offer bulk employment too. We have to prepare the students for this sector,” he explained.
Satyavedu MLA K. Adimoolam, Principal Secretary S.S. Rawat, APSSDC Managing Director Arja Srikanth, and Collector Bharat N. Gupta took part.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath