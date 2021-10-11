Industries told to go for energy audit

It will help save ₹1,200 crore, say officials

In an attempt to unlock the huge energy saving potential of the MSMEs, the Industries Department has directed its State and district-level officials to motivate industries and the MSMEs to go for energy audit and implement the Energy Efficiency (EE) measures on a larger scale.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has agreed to provide the technical assistance and send accredited energy auditors to help MSMEs conduct energy audits, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy said on Sunday.

He said Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) Karikal Valaven suggested to Director of Industries J.V.N. Subrahmanyam and general managers of the District Industries Centres to utilise the services of the A.P. State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation for carrying out investment Grade Energy Audit (IGEA) in MSMEs and large industries.

The energy efficiency measures are expected to help the MSMEs and large industries save around 2,000 million units (MU) of energy worth approximately ₹1,200 crore.

It was mentioned that the cost of the IGEA has been fixed at an optimum level considering the type of the industry, processes involved, contracted maximum demand on cost-effective basis and etc.

Energy consumption in the industries sector is around 17,000 MU per annum, of which MSMEs account for about 5,000 MU. The MSMEs have scope for saving 500 MU.