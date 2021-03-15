Andhra Pradesh

Industries to get desalinated water

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to provide desalinated water to industries in order to conserve freshwater.

In a review meeting on the conservation of freshwater and supplying purified water to industries, on Monday, the Chief Minister suggested that desalination plants be promoted in coastal areas and recycled water supplied to industries through dedicated pipelines.

He called for an action plan in this regard and ordered that the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation should take up the responsibility.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted surface waters in all the reservoirs and canals to be conserved.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Mekapati Goutham Reddy and P. Anil Kumar Yadav were among those present.

