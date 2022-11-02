Industries sector has touched rock-bottom level in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP leader

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
November 02, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu | Photo Credit: File photo

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the industries sector has touched the rock-bottom level in Andhra Pradesh under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule. 

In an open letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 2 (Tuesday), TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that Andhra Pradesh was caught in a deep financial crisis.

“A reverse growth has set in. There are no investments. The industries and service sectors, which had witnessed tremendous growth during the TDP regime, are now in the doldrums”Yanamala RamakrishnuduTDP Polit Bureau member

“A reverse growth and large-scale unemployment have set in. There are no investments. The industries and service sectors, which had witnessed tremendous growth during the TDP regime, are now in the doldrums,” said the former Finance Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the State government adopting ‘destructive policies’, he alleged, there were neither new investments in the State nor employment generation. “The industries that are likely to be set up in Andhra Pradesh are moving out of the State due to the failure of the law and order. Investments worth over ₹17 lakh crore have been moved out of Andhra Pradesh to the neighbouring States, including the Kia affiliated units to Chennai and Hyderabad,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He suggested that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should examine all these issues and take corrective measures to help the State move forward.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app