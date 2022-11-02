Industries sector has touched rock-bottom level in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP leader

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the industries sector has touched the rock-bottom level in Andhra Pradesh under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

In an open letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 2 (Tuesday), TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that Andhra Pradesh was caught in a deep financial crisis.

“A reverse growth has set in. There are no investments. The industries and service sectors, which had witnessed tremendous growth during the TDP regime, are now in the doldrums”Yanamala RamakrishnuduTDP Polit Bureau member

“A reverse growth and large-scale unemployment have set in. There are no investments. The industries and service sectors, which had witnessed tremendous growth during the TDP regime, are now in the doldrums,” said the former Finance Minister.

With the State government adopting ‘destructive policies’, he alleged, there were neither new investments in the State nor employment generation. “The industries that are likely to be set up in Andhra Pradesh are moving out of the State due to the failure of the law and order. Investments worth over ₹17 lakh crore have been moved out of Andhra Pradesh to the neighbouring States, including the Kia affiliated units to Chennai and Hyderabad,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

He suggested that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should examine all these issues and take corrective measures to help the State move forward.