Industries providing essentialservices to get emergency pass

The State government has opened a window for issuing COVID-19 emergency passes to organisations engaged in manufacturing, transport and the sale of essential commodities and those providing essential services by working with limited number of staff.

Such organisations can apply for e-passes by registering on the portal: https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/

CVPASSAPP/CV/CVOrganizationRegistration

The essential commodities and services are defined in the GO 289 issued by the Agriculture and Cooperation (MKTG II) Department on March 26. Whenever any new services are added under the essential services category, the required services are also included in the e-pass system.

The organisations, government, government undertaking, owner or authorised person can apply for e-passes on behalf of all employees. The owner or authorised person of the organisation should only apply for passes and they need to do OTP-based registration of their cellphone numbers.

After filling the details, the applicants need to exercise the upload option and a message would appear on screen informing whether the application is accepted or rejected.

Categories

The essential services have been divided in two categories—organisations involved in supplying and retail sale of essential commodities and supply of essential services; organisations involved in manufacturing of essential commodities. The government allows only 20 % of the total staff strength to work (minimum of five).

The GST is not mandatory for government and government undertaking category while applying for e-pass.

The GST limits are exempted for the firms including transport, retail sale of essential commodities and essential service providers and manufacturing.