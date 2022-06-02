Industries Minister reviews EDB projects 

‘Hold outreach activities with major industry associations’

Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath reviewed the projects being handled by the AP Economic Development Board (AP-EDB) at the APIIC office in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Mr. Amarnath told the EDB CEO J.V.N. Subramanyam to organise sectoral outreach activities with major industry associations to showcase Andhra Pradesh as a potential destination for investments.

He suggested that a relationship manager should be appointed in each district to know the issues faced by industries and help in sorting them out. More importantly, the host of MoUs signed at the World Economic Forum should be closely followed up to ensure that they take tangible shape, he said.

Additional Director of Industries A.V. Patel and Joint Directors V.R.V.R. Naik and Indira Devi were among those present.