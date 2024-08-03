Industries Minister Bharat calls for efforts to provide conducive business environment

Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharat instructed the officials to make concerted efforts to provide a conducive business environment as prospective entrepreneurs were exploring investment opportunities across the State in the wake of the regime change.

Mr. Bharat also exhorted the officials of the Industries and other line departments to strive to promptly solve the problems faced by entrepreneurs in Industrial Parks (IPs), and to ensure they were not encroached.

Addressing a review meeting at the APIIC head office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Mr. Bharat said no effort should be spared in setting up basic infrastructure in the IPs, lest the potential investors should look for alternative destinations.

He also stressed the need to generate revenue from the IPs, and cautioned the officials against being complacent in making the most of the good brand image A.P. cultivated over the years.

The infrastructure available in Sri City should be the benchmark for the facilities to be created in the IPs and in the industrial corridors, he added. Secretary (Industries) N. Yuvaraj, Commissioner of Industries Cherukuri Sreedhar and other officials were present.