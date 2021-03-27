Industries in Chittoor gearing up for second wave of pandemic

‘Focus is on strict adherence to protocols’

Chittoor district, with its 1.5 lakh people working about 1,200 industrial units, has geared up when it comes adhering the COVID-19 protocols, in view of the possible second wave of the pandemic.

According to officials, all the factories, irrespective of the number of workers, have been instructed to strictly follow the protocols. The Sri City special economic zone (SEZ) spreading over Satyavedu and Varadaiahpalem mandals in Chittoor district, and Tada in Nellore district was back to normal in September last year after the restrictions imposed in view of the pandemic eased.

Except for a small number of workers, the regular strength of employees had returned to about 150 factories in the region. In June last year, about 40 workers from a factory in the Sri City tested positive for the virus. The industrial units in Srikalahasti, Renigunta, Chittoor and Kuppam too are now running with the full strength of the workers, after a lull of several months.

Public Relations Officer (Sri City) Ravindranath Chivukula said that right from the phase one of the unlock series, all the factories in the area had started fully adhering to the COVID-19 protocols prescribed by the Central government.

“Since September last year, we have been free from any issue pertaining to the pandemic. All managements are cautious in implementing the protocols relating to masks, sanitisers and social distance. In case of any shortage of workforce, the production targets are reached through providing overtime facilities to the existing workers,” he said.

Workers being screened daily

The Sri City official said the vehicles transporting workers to their respective workplaces from Chittoor and Nellore districts and parts of Tamil Nadu are sanitised and workers are being screened daily. “Much to our relief, our workers too are cautious of the existing scenario with the threat of the second wave,” he said.

Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories M. Sivakumar Reddy said that except for the Sri City zone, the industrial activity elsewhere in Chittoor district lagged behind during the unlock series. “It was only from January that many factories are getting back to normal. No doubt, all factories were following the COVID-19 protocols as they don’t want to take any chance of infection at this crucial juncture,” Mr Reddy said.