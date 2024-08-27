GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Industries directed to ensure two week training programme for staff

Published - August 27, 2024 12:18 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Srinivasa Rao K 9774

Srikakulam district administration has proposed two weeks of training programme for all employees and labourers in handling crisis management, and coordination in case of eventuality, in industries.

In the backdrop of recent major fire mishap in a pharmaceutical company in Anakapalli district, the district administration inquired about the safety norms and readiness in handling fire accidents in respective industries. As many as 50 industries including Reddy’s Laboratory, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Andhra Organics and others are located in Pydibhimavaram industrial zone. Many companies store ammonia, LPG, chlorine, butane and other flammable produces for their needs.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed industries, fire safety and other departments to inspect the industries and verify their preparedness in handling fire accidents. According to him, there must be perfect coordination in minimising the damage in case of fire. Communication, transport of staff, medical facilities needs to be coordinated quickly. The training for the staff is expected to ensure quick handling of crisis in those industries. The industries were also suggested to have coordination with other departments and other industries for lease of fighting equipment in case of accidents.

