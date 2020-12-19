Industries asked to help beautify Pedapadu tank

SRIKAKULAM

A sum of ₹7.5 crore will be required for the project

Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao and Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas urged industries to come forward for beautification of the Pedapadu tank located on the outskirts of Srikakulam.

Mr. Prasada Rao and Mr. Nivas jointly held a meeting with officials and representatives of industries. Mr. Prasada Rao said that protection of the tank and its beautification would convert it into a tourist spot.

Mr. Nivas said that a sum of ₹7.5 crore would be needed for the beautification project which will include a park, a jogging track and play equipment for children. He urged the companies to allocate funds to the project under their Corporate Social Responsibility scheme.

Srikakulam District Water Management Agency Project Director Hanumanthu Kurmarao and Dr. B.R.Ambedkar University Registrar Gunta Tulasirao were present at the meeting.