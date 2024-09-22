GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Industries and Commerce Minister launches free distribution of ‘Bhagavad Gita’ copies to students

Published - September 22, 2024 09:08 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharat inaugurating the free distribution of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ copies in Kurnool on Sunday.

Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharat inaugurating the free distribution of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ copies in Kurnool on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharat on Sunday inaugurated a free distribution programme of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ copies at Indus Montessori School in Kurnool. The event was organised by the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bharat emphasised the significance of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ terming it as the greatest book in the world literature. He stressed that every Indian should proudly proclaim the greatness of the Bhagavad Gita globally. Mr. Bharat emphasised the importance of introducing students to the book’s greatness at a young age.

The Minister appealed to students to study the Bhagavad Gita and understand its values. He highlighted the need to spread the book’s message widely, especially among younger generations. On the occasion, ‘Bhagavad Gita’ copies were distributed to 2,000 students .

The event was organised to distribute free copies of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ to students, promoting spiritual awareness and values. Director of Montessori Group of schools K.N.V. Rajasekar, CEO Wilson Augustine, Headmistress Meenakshi and other staff were present.

