Industrialist’s murder: accused ‘surrenders’ before police

The prime accused in Karanam Rahul’s murder case, for whom the investigation officers launched a search, reportedly surrendered before the Machavaram police on Sunday.

An industrialist, Rahul (30), of Tadigadapa was found dead in his car on Tikkle Road in the city on the night of August 18. Police altered the missing case into one of murder and took up investigation.

The victim, who completed his studies in Canada, established an industry in G. Konduru mandal in Krishna district five years ago, with some partners. However, differences cropped up reportedly over financial matters, and his partners allegedly demanded their share, which was about ₹15 crore. They reportedly held discussions over the issue several times, but could not come to a settlement.

“Suspects in the case are being questioned. We are trying to find out if there are any other reasons behind the killing, apart from financial disputes, the number of people involved in the conspiracy and whether any supari (hired killer) gang was involved in the murder,” an investigation officer said.

Korada Vijay Kumar, Koganti Satyam and three others were named as accused in the FIR filed by the police.