ADVERTISEMENT

Industrialist, YSRCP leader join BJP in the presence of Purandeswari in Vijayawada

March 16, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Industrialist Siripurapu Tejeswarara Rao and YSRCP leader Pydi Rajarao joining BJP in the presence of BJP State President D Purandeswari in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday said that BJP gained significant strength in remote and tribal areas also with the effective implementation of the Union government’s policies across the country. Industrialist Siripuram Tejeswara Rao and YSRCP leader Pydi Rajarao joined BJP in the presence of BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada.

Releasing a press note in Srikakulam, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that many more of ruling party were keen to join the BJP as they were fed up with policies of YSRCP government in the State. Mr. Tejeswara Rao said that the country would progress only when Mr. Narendra Modi is made the Prime Minister for the third time. Mr. Rajarao alleged that YSRCP was under the clutches of a few families in the State and it made him to join the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US