Industrialist, YSRCP leader join BJP in the presence of Purandeswari in Vijayawada

March 16, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday said that BJP gained significant strength in remote and tribal areas also with the effective implementation of the Union government’s policies across the country. Industrialist Siripuram Tejeswara Rao and YSRCP leader Pydi Rajarao joined BJP in the presence of BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada.

Releasing a press note in Srikakulam, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that many more of ruling party were keen to join the BJP as they were fed up with policies of YSRCP government in the State. Mr. Tejeswara Rao said that the country would progress only when Mr. Narendra Modi is made the Prime Minister for the third time. Mr. Rajarao alleged that YSRCP was under the clutches of a few families in the State and it made him to join the BJP.