Industrial units gearing up to face Omicron threat

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

09 January 2022 08:08 IST

Measures being taken to protect employees’ health

In view of the threat from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the industrial units here have started taking appropriate measures so as to minimise any effect on their production processes.

The Pydibhimavaram-Pusapati Rega industrial zone of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts houses over 50 companies, including major units like Aurobindo Pharma. The factories have initiated a series of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thermal screening has been made compulsory at the entrances of the factories. All the employees have been directed to wear quality N-95 masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing norms.

Following suggestions from the government and the respective managements, the top executives are taking special care in the companies’ buses that transport employees from different parts of the North Andhra region.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited senior vice-president (HR) U.N.B. Raju said that the company was taking measures for the protection of the health of employees. They organised meetings in all departments to make employees follow COVID-19 protocol strictly in the office and also take proper care at home, he added.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari have also directed the respective industries departments to issue necessary guidelines to the factories to prevent the spread of COVID-19.