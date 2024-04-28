Industrial progress need of the hour to stop migration from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, says Congress Lok Sabha candidate

April 28, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Congress Party’s Vizianagaram Lok Sabha candidate Bobbili Srinu on Sunday said that quick industrial progress was the need of the hour to stop migration of people from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Along with Etcherla MLA candidate Karimajji Malleswara Rao, he took out a rally in Etcherla constituency of Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that rapid industrialisation would help many youngsters to get jobs locally while recalling the establishment of many industries in Pydibhimavaram during the Congress regime.

“The Congress Party promised Special Category Status to the State in its latest national manifesto. It will certainly help entrepreneurs to invest in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, where human resources are available. People should vote for the Congress which can create jobs and spur economic activity,” Mr. Srinu added.