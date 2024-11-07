Industrial policy for SC, ST entrepreneurs sought

Several people’s representatives led by TDP’s Rajam MLA Kondru Muralimohan and Parvatipuram legislator Bonela Vijayachandra requested Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to announce an exclusive industrial policy to benefit the entrepreneurs from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

They met Mr. Naidu and requested him to encourage entrepreneurs of the downtrodden sections so that they would be able to set up industries in the backward Parvatipuram-Manyam and Vizianagaram districts.

According to Mr. Vijayachandra, the entrepreneurs needed capital subsidy, exemption from stamp duty, transfer duty, around 75% rebate in land cost, concession in electricity charges, reimbursement of interest paid to the banks and taxes paid to the government.

Mr. Vijayachandra, also an industrialist, told the media in Parvatipuram on Thursday (November 7, 2024) that Mr. Naidu had responded positively to the suggestions and promised to discuss the proposals with the Ministers and officials concerned.

Mr. Murali said that more industries would come up in his constituency Rajam, if the proposals were accepted.