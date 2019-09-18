Industrial parks to come up in all districts

Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday said the government would develop 13 world-class industrial parks in all the districts in the State, and transform Visakhapatnam as the new investment destination for India. He was speaking at the first Consulate Business Meet organised here by the Department of Industries and the A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation.

The meet was attended by Consul Generals and trade commissioners representing Russia, France, Iran, Italy, Thailand, Columbia, Canada, Germany, Korea, Belgium and other countries.

Long coastline

The initiative was part of an exercise to reach out to the world on the huge potential to develop the 974-km-long coastline in the State.

Seeking collaboration with the foreign countries in establishing various industries, he said the YSRCP government was committed to providing good governance and a corruption-free and transparent administration with ease-of-doing-business at all levels.

He said the district Collectors had been appointed as nodal officers to clear various proposals, saving the time of the investors from running around the State Capital for the same.

Stating that one of the thrust areas for the new government was promotion of electric vehicles, he said they were preparing a plan to transform Andhra Pradesh into another Detroit by encouraging the automobile manufacturing units.

He said A.P. would become the pilot State in unveiling a policy on electric vehicles. Observing that the export turnover from the State was not much, he said there was a need to double the exports, which at present was between $4 billion and $5 billion, by making use of the huge coastline. Maharashtra and Gujarat had an export turnover of $50 billion to $70 billion.

Maritime policy

Mr. Reddy said they were also finalising a maritime policy to increase seafood exports turnover by promoting open sea culture like in Taiwan and Vietnam.

He said priority was being accorded to investments in food processing industries and cold chains.

Another area, he said was to promote world-class testing labs for seafood. As A.P. did not have good testing centres for quality certification, the exporters were being forced to send their consignments to Kerala for tests.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao elaborated the government’s plan to develop eco tourism, temple tourism, medical tourism and leisure tourism.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy spoke on the potential to promote temple tourism. Earlier, A.P. Chambers president G. Sambasiva Rao welcomed the guests. Vice-chairman Mulagada Sudhir presided over the meeting.