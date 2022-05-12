Industrial park to come up at Madakasira

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took several decisions to augment the infrastructure, boost economic productivity, and enhance the tourist potential in the backward regions of the State.

The Cabinet gave the nod to set up bioethanol park in Nellore, industrial park at Madakasira in Anantapur district, super speciality hospital in Kadapa, community health centre at Pamarru in Krishna district, industrial park in Tirupati, tourist complex at Penugonda, and fill faculty positions in the Women’s Degree College in Pulivendula.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch. Venugopala Krishna told the media that the decisions were taken to expedite development works across all the regions of the State.

Commissioner (I&PR) T. Vijaya Kumar Reddy was present.