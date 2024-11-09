 />
Industrial, jewellery parks coming up in Machilipatnam, says Minister

Kollu Ravindra appeals to youngsters to grab the opportunities coming their way to set up various industrial units in the district

Published - November 09, 2024 10:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra

Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There are good days ahead for Krishna district as the Machilipatnam port is set to be made available to the public by December 2025, Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra has said.

Participating in a workshop organised on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for young entrepreneurs from the district at the ZP Conventional Hall in Machilipatnam on November 9, Saturday, the Minister said there were a lot of opportunities to set up allied industries in the district after the port comes up, and youngsters should make use of them.

Such workshops were planned in the State to encourage young entrepreneurs and guide them through the initial stages, and this was the first in the series.

Listing out the upcoming projects in Machilipatnam and nearby areas, the Minister said: “In addition to the jewellery park we have in the city, there will be another coming up soon. Plans are also afoot to set up an industrial park.”

The Minister also informed the entrepreneurs that many subsidies were being offered by the Central and State governments which they could avail themselves of to strengthen their businesses.

Later, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao said if a person became an entrepreneur, he could create employment for many people. “Opportunities are waiting for those who work hard,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister, the APSRTC Chairman and District Collector D.K. Balaji visited the stalls of Kalamkari garments, Lepakshi artefacts, and businesses set up by women on the premises.

