Industrial corridors and various institutions sanctioned by Centre remained non-starters because of YSRCP government: Somu Veerraju

BJP State President Somu Veerraju. File | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju alleged that the petrochemical complex in Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and the hardware park at Kakinada have so far not materialised due to the State government’s failure in creating infrastructure and sorting out issues related to land acquisition.

In a press release on Thursday, Mr. Veerraju said that the Central government fulfilled its assurance to sanction the VCIC and other other corridors for Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) by giving necessary clearances and it was ready to extend all possible assistance.

The State did not take steps that would give the corridors a tangible shape. Instead, it had been making baseless accusations that the corridors remained non-starters because of the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Veerraju also said various institutions sanctioned by the Centre for A.P. after bifurcation have also not achieved any significant progress as the lands were being used for other purposes. At many places, the lands were allotted for the construction of houses.

The proposal to develop a bulk drug park in East Godavari district was also confined to rhetoric.

Several institutions were not among the projects contained in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014 but the Centre was proactive in sanctioning them and offering various incentives.

The TDP government has also to be blamed for the tardy progress of several projects.

Successive State governments have diverted the funds provided by the Centre. The YSR Congress government should take up responsibility and take what the Centre was more than willing to give, the BJP leader added.