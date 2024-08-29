GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Induction programme for PG students held at SITAMS

Published - August 29, 2024 08:05 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The induction programme for the MBA, MCA postgraduate students for 2024-25 was held at Srinivasa Institute of Technology and Management (SITAMS) here on Thursday.

SITAMS principal, N. Venkatachalapthi, sought the students to remain up to date with the evolving corporate landscape and update their knowledge accordingly. Dean of academics, M. Saravanan, acquainted the students with the college’s strengths and available facilities, and advised them to capitalise on these resources to enhance their knowledge and skills in line with corporate demands. Controller of examinations, S. Rajesh, presented the academic regulations and examination procedures to the students.

Chairman of Srinivasa Trust, K. Ranganatham, and family members of late Chittoor MP D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu were present.

