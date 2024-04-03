ADVERTISEMENT

Indrakeeladri gears up for Ugadi and Vasantha Navaratri celebrations

April 03, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Kanaka Durga temple will organise Ugadi celebrations on April 9, while the Vasanta Navaratrotsavams will be celebrated from April 9 to 18

G V R Subba Rao
Arjitha Sevas will not be performed at the Kanaka Durga temple on the Ugadi day, says Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will organise Ugadi celebrations, Vasantha Navaratrotsavams and Brahmotsavams in the ‘Krodhi Nama Samvatsara’, the Telugu new year. 

Addressing the media on April 2 (Wednesday), temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao said that Ugadi, Vasantha Navatrotsavams and Brahmotsavams would be celebrated as part of the ‘Chaitra maasa’ rituals. 

The temple will organise Ugadi celebrations on April 9, which will begin with the Suprabhatha Seva rituals at around 3 a.m., followed by Snapanabhishekam, alankaram, archana, nivedana and harati.

The temple will be opened for Sarva Darshan at 8 a.m. The priests will perform Kalasa Sthapana rituals for the Vasanta Navaratri celebrations at around 8.15 a.m. Special poojas will be performed at Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Swamy temple. Panchanga Sravanam will be organised at Dharma Patham Kala Vedika at 3 p.m. In the evening, silver chariot utsavam will be organised at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. The Vasanta Navaratrotsavams will be organised from April 9 to 18, he said.

“Arjitha Sevas such as Ammavari Pradakshina, Suprabhata Seva, Vastralankara Seva, Khadgamalacharna, Ganapati Homam, Nava Graha Santhi Homam and Pallaki Seva will not be performed on the Ugadi day,” he said.  

Rudra Homam and Mrityunjaya Homam will not be performed from April 9 to 24 in view of Chaitra Maasa Brahmotsavams, and Vasanata Navaratri celebrations. Similarly, Santhi Kalyanam and Pallaki Seva would not be performed from April 19 to 27, he added.

