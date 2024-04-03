GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Indrakeeladri gears up for Ugadi and Vasantha Navaratri celebrations

The Kanaka Durga temple will organise Ugadi celebrations on April 9, while the Vasanta Navaratrotsavams will be celebrated from April 9 to 18

April 03, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Arjitha Sevas will not be performed at the Kanaka Durga temple on the Ugadi day, says Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao. 

Arjitha Sevas will not be performed at the Kanaka Durga temple on the Ugadi day, says Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will organise Ugadi celebrations, Vasantha Navaratrotsavams and Brahmotsavams in the ‘Krodhi Nama Samvatsara’, the Telugu new year. 

Addressing the media on April 2 (Wednesday), temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao said that Ugadi, Vasantha Navatrotsavams and Brahmotsavams would be celebrated as part of the ‘Chaitra maasa’ rituals. 

The temple will organise Ugadi celebrations on April 9, which will begin with the Suprabhatha Seva rituals at around 3 a.m., followed by Snapanabhishekam, alankaram, archana, nivedana and harati.

The temple will be opened for Sarva Darshan at 8 a.m. The priests will perform Kalasa Sthapana rituals for the Vasanta Navaratri celebrations at around 8.15 a.m. Special poojas will be performed at Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Swamy temple. Panchanga Sravanam will be organised at Dharma Patham Kala Vedika at 3 p.m. In the evening, silver chariot utsavam will be organised at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. The Vasanta Navaratrotsavams will be organised from April 9 to 18, he said.

“Arjitha Sevas such as Ammavari Pradakshina, Suprabhata Seva, Vastralankara Seva, Khadgamalacharna, Ganapati Homam, Nava Graha Santhi Homam and Pallaki Seva will not be performed on the Ugadi day,” he said.  

Rudra Homam and Mrityunjaya Homam will not be performed from April 9 to 24 in view of Chaitra Maasa Brahmotsavams, and Vasanata Navaratri celebrations. Similarly, Santhi Kalyanam and Pallaki Seva would not be performed from April 19 to 27, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.