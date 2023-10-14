Indrakeeladri gears up for Dasara Navatri Utsavams

October 14, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Navaratri Utsavams and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devastanam was decked up for the festival. The temple was illuminated for the Dasara festivities but ‘Antaralaya Darshanams’ will not be allowed during the utsavams.

The deity will be set up at Sri Balatripura Sundari Devi alankaram on the first day on October 15 and darshanam will be allowed to the devotees from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sri Durga Devi will give darshan as Gayatri Devi on October 16, Annapurna Devi on October 17, Mahalakshmi Devi on October 18, Maha Chandi Devi on October 19, Saraswathi Devi on October 20, Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi alankaram on October 21, Durga Devi on October 22 and Mahisasuramardini and Raja Rajeswari Devi on October 23.

Further, teppotsavam will be performed at 5 p.m. on Hamsavahanam on October 13, at Durga ghat. The deity will be taken in a procession from Shivalayam to Radham Centre.

Temple authorities informed that about 50,000 devotees are expected daily and 1.5 lakh will have darshan on Mula Nakshatram day. On October 24 and 25, around 1 lakh ‘Bhavanis’ are set to visit the temple. Online tickets will be sold for ₹100, ₹300 and ₹500 for the darshanams.

A total of 14 ticket counters will be arranged — two counters at toll gate, two counters at Om turning, one each at Punnami ghat, VMC office, Collector office, State Guest House, Model Guest House, head water works, holding area and two counters will be opened in front of Model Guest House. As many as 800 showers, including 500 at Seetammavaari Padalu, 200 at Punnami ghat and 100 at Bhavani ghat have been arranged.

The Endowments Department has arranged 600 barbers in three shifts; about 550 barbers will be arranged round-the-clock at Seetammavaari Padalu, 25 at Bhavani and 25 barbers at Punnami ghat will be arranged.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata has said that three queue lines have been arranged from Vinayaka temple to Om turning, via toll gate. Two additional lines, including one Dharmadarshanam line and one VIP line will be added to the existing three queue lines.

As many as, 20 lakh laddus (for prasadam) have been arranged, and prasadam counters have been set up. Medical camps will be arranged at ten places and ambulances will be kept ready at Maha Mandapam and Seetammavaari Padalu down hill, Rajagopuram and Devastanam uphill.

