A.P.: Indrakeeladri decked up for Sivaratri celebrations
The festival will be held from Feb. 26 to March 8
Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanams will organise Sivaratri celebrations atop Indrakeeladri here from February 26 (Saturday) to March 8.
The celebrations will begin with ‘mangala snanam’ (ceremonial bath) of the processional deities of Sri Ganga Parvati Sanstha Malleswara Swamy from 9.30 am to 11 a.m. The temple priests will perform rituals like ankurarpana, mandapa aradhana, agni pratishthapana, moola mantra havanam from 4 p.m. onwards.
Sivaratri rituals would be performed on March 1 from 3 a.m. onwards. Trikala Abhishekam and mahanyasam would be performed. From 10.30 p.m. till midnight, lingodbhava kala abhishekam would be performed. Later, from 12.30 a.m. onwards, Sri Ganga Parvati (Durga) Sametha Malleswara Swamyvarla Kalyanotsavam would be performed.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.