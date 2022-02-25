A.P.: Indrakeeladri decked up for Sivaratri celebrations

The festival will be held from Feb. 26 to March 8

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanams will organise Sivaratri celebrations atop Indrakeeladri here from February 26 (Saturday) to March 8.

The celebrations will begin with ‘mangala snanam’ (ceremonial bath) of the processional deities of Sri Ganga Parvati Sanstha Malleswara Swamy from 9.30 am to 11 a.m. The temple priests will perform rituals like ankurarpana, mandapa aradhana, agni pratishthapana, moola mantra havanam from 4 p.m. onwards.

Sivaratri rituals would be performed on March 1 from 3 a.m. onwards. Trikala Abhishekam and mahanyasam would be performed. From 10.30 p.m. till midnight, lingodbhava kala abhishekam would be performed. Later, from 12.30 a.m. onwards, Sri Ganga Parvati (Durga) Sametha Malleswara Swamyvarla Kalyanotsavam would be performed.